‘You have strangulated entire city’: Supreme Court on farmers’ body’s plea to protest at Jantar Mantar

A day after the Supreme Court wondered how National Highways can be blocked perpetually by the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, it hit out at Kisan Mahapanchayat saying they have “strangulated the entire city (Delhi) and blocked highways”.

The farmers’ body had sought permission from the Supreme Court to hold a “Satyagraha” at Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in the heart of Delhi. “You have strangulated the city and now you want to come inside the city and protest. This coaxing should stop,” a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said.

The Court also said that the protesters are destroying property and were also seen heckling security personnel. “It was all over the media,” the court remarked, according to Bar and Bench.

The court added, “Once you have approached courts challenging the laws, what is the point of continuing the protests. If you have faith in courts, pursue that for urgent hearing instead of protesting.”

The matter has been listed for hearing on October 4 again.

On Thursday, the top court had taken a grim view of the continuing blockade of highways connecting the national capital to the neighbouring states by farmers protesting against the farm laws, saying that the roads cannot be blocked perpetually. “Redressal can be through judicial form, agitation, or parliamentary debates. But how can highways be blocked and this happen perpetually? Where does it end?”, justice S K Kaul had asked.