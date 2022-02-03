Supreme Court extends protection from arrest granted to Punjab MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for one week

Hearing Bains's appeal on the arrest warrants against him by a magistrate, the Supreme Court had on Tuesday restrained the Punjab government from arresting Bains till Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended for one week the protection from arrest granted to Punjab MLA Simarjit Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party even as it questioned his conduct and sought a report from the Punjab government in the matter. Bains faces arrest in connection with a rape case and also for violating Covid-19 protocol.

The court stayed all proceedings against the complainant woman for the time being.

“Have you seen your client’s activities?… He is a public representative. Is this the way to behave?”, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, heading a three-judge bench, asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Bains.

Rohatgi contended that the cases against his client were false but the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, which perused a plea filed by the complainant woman, said it wanted to know what the state government had to submit.

“How many cases did he file against that lady and now he wants anticipatory bail and he wants the lady to go to jail!”, exclaimed the CJI.

Turning to Punjab Advocate General D S Patwalia, CJI Ramana asked, “what is happening in your state?”.

As the court sought to know how cases were booked against the woman in question, Patwalia said that it is more of a dispute between the two.

But the CJI added that the “state cannot be party to such misuse of police machinery”.

“We grant one week to Punjab to file a reply. Don’t arrest him for a week. We stay all the four cases against the complainant lady”, the bench ordered and directed that the matter be listed after one week.

