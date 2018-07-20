Supreme Court express concern over deaths in accidents due to potholes

A pothole-ridden road in Bandra on Tuesday. (Express File Photo) A pothole-ridden road in Bandra on Tuesday. (Express File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over deaths in accidents caused by potholes on roads across the country and observed that the number fatalities caused due to such accidents was more than those in terror attacks.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta observed that a large number of people were dying in accidents caused due to potholes on roads and asked the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety to look into the matter.

“So many people are dying in the country due to accident caused by potholes on roads. Reports say that more people have died due to accident caused by potholes than the deaths in terrorists attacks,” the bench observed.

Terming the situation as “frightening”, the bench observed that the issue involves a serious question of life and death of a person.

“This is obviously a very serious issue and persons who have lost their lives as a result of accidents caused due to potholes should be entitled to compensation,” the apex court said.

The apex court asked the committee on road safety to give a report in this regard within two weeks.

The issue of potholes on roads cropped up before the bench when it was hearing a matter related to road safety across the country.

