Adani-Hindenburg report: SC asks Sebi complete probe in 2 months, sets up 6-member committee

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to complete the probe started by it in the wake of the Hindenburg report on Adani Group within two months.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked the market regulator to probe whether there has been a violation of Rule 19(a) of the Securities Contract Regulation Rules, whether there has been a failure to disclose transactions with related parties and other relevant information which concerns related parties to Sebi in accordance with law, and whether there was any manipulation of stock prices in contravention of existing laws.

The bench, comprising Justice P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, also set up an expert committee headed by its former judge Justice A M Sapre to review the regulatory mechanism in the wake of the controversy.

The committee will also include former SBI chairman O P Bhat, former Bombay High Court judge Justice J P Devadhar, former chairman of Infosys K V Kamath, former chairman of UIDAI and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilakeni, and Advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The SC also clarified that the setting up of the committee is not an adverse reflection on the regulatory agencies.

The expert committee will do an overall assessment of the situation, including the factors that may have led to volatility in the securities market in the recent past, and suggest measures to strengthen investor awareness.

It will also investigate whether there has been a regulatory failure in dealing with the alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Adani Group or other companies and suggest measures to strengthen the statutory framework and regulatory framework and secure compliance with the existing framework for the protection of investors.