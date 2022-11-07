Supreme Court upholds 10% quota for EWS: Top quotes from verdict

The Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd amendment to the Constitution providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in education and government jobs.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice Bela M Trivedi, and Justice JB Pardiwala ruled in favour of the quota, stating that the law on reservation for EWS does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution. Meanwhile, Justice S Ravindra Bhat dissented and Chief Justice of India UU Lalit concurred with him.

Here are the top quotes from the judgment: