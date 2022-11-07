scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Supreme Court EWS judgement: Timeline of the case

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the 103rd amendment to the Constitution and said that reservation on economic basis does not violate the essential features of the Constitution of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday delivered judgment on 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs:

*Jan 8, 2019: Lok Sabha clears the 103rd Constitution amendment Bill.

*Jan 9: Rajya Sabha clears the 103rd Constitution amendment Bill.

*Jan 12: Ministry of Law and Justice issues notice, saying President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

*Feb: New law challenged before SC.

*Feb 6: SC issues notice to govt on pleas challenging amendment.

*Feb 8: SC declines to stay 10 per cent EWS quota.

*Sep 8, 2022: SC bench headed by CJI U U Lalit constitutes bench to hear appeals.

*Sep 13: SC starts hearing arguments.

*Sep 27: SC reserves order.

*Nov 7: SC, by majority of 3:2, upholds validity of 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 pc reservation to EWS in admissions, govt job

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 12:27:48 pm
Next Story

Elderly couple electrocuted in front of apartment gate in Chennai

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement