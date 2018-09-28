SC verdict today: These are the five activists under house arrest

The five activists arrested with relation to the incident are P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha. The five activists arrested with relation to the incident are P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha.

The Supreme Court Friday will decide whether the five activists under house arrest in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence will be released and if the probe is handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will pronounce the order in the matter. Earlier on Thursday, the bench had said it will first examine “how far we can go into this”.

The 78-year-old is a renowned revolutionary poet, literary critic, civil rights activist and Maoist sympathiser from Warangal in Telangana. A well-known Marxist critic, Rao has played the role of a Maoist emissary, helping organise peace talks and negotiating ceasefires in united Andhra Pradesh at the height of the insurgency. He is the founder of Virasam (Revolutionary Writers’ Association), which publishes revolutionary poems and literature that supports or propagates Naxalite ideology. He has published 15 poetry collections, which have been translated into 20 Indian languages. Around 1965, after graduating from Osmania University with a Masters in Telugu literature, Rao joined the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) in Delhi as a publication assistant, but left abruptly and returned to Hyderabad to pursue a career as a poet.

In May 1974, the Andhra Pradesh government filed a case against him and 40 other revolutionary writers for allegedly instigating a revolution which became known as the Secunderabad Conspiracy. However, a trial court acquitted Rao and others in 1989. After Rao’s name allegedly figured in a Maoist letter giving him the responsibility to raise funds for a plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he told The Indian Express on June 8: “The letter was fabricated to frame me. I know Surendra Gadling and Ronald Wilson because they too are involved in efforts to free Professor G N Saibaba but that does not mean we are involved in an assassination plot.”

He was first arrested in 2007 from Mumbai for being part of the banned CPI (Maoist). The 60-year-old was arrested along with alleged Naxalite Sridhar Srinivasan by the Anti-Terrorism Squad. They were accused of planning terror acts and infiltrating workers’ unions to create undercover cadres for Maoist activities in industrial and urban areas. The main case pertained to recovery of nine detonators, 20 gelatin sticks, a walkie-talkie set, a computer and Naxal literature from a chawl in Govandi, Mumbai.

In April 2014, a Nagpur sessions court convicted Gonsalves under the Arms Act, Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was found guilty of possessing arms and sentenced to three years in jail. Under UAPA, the court sentenced Gonsalves to five years in jail. It was the first case of alleged Naxalites being convicted in a UAPA case in Maharashtra, according to the police. Gonsalves, born to a Mangalorean Catholic couple, grew up in a lower-middle-class chawl in Byculla in south Mumbai. Subsequently, he left his job to teach economics in city colleges and began working for the rights of labourers in Vidarbha.

The 57-year-old is a trade unionist, human rights activist and lawyer who was born in the US and came to live in India at the age of 11. She surrendered her US citizenship at the age of 18. Bharadwaj is the daughter of noted academics and economists Ranganath Bharadwaj and Krishna Bharadwaj. Her mother did her PhD in economics from MIT and has a lecture named after her in the Jawaharlal NehruUniversity. She spent most of the last 30 years in Chhattisgarh. In 2017, she moved to Delhi where she teaches law at the National Law University. She is the general secretary of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

Bharadwaj studied Mathematics at IIT Kanpur, graduating in 1984. She quit academics to join the Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha, which represented workers unions in then undivided Madhya Pradesh. Bharadwaj was also closely involved with the Bhilai Steel Plant workers’ union, fighting for better wages and safe working condition. Along the way, Bharadwaj completed a degree in law in 2000, and since then has taken up several cases on human rights abuse and labour laws.

The Gwalior-born civil rights activist is an active member of the People’s Union of Democratic Rights (PUDR). Trained in economics and political science in Mumbai, 65-year-old Navlakha has been with the digital news portal Newsclick for the past one year. He was with academic journal Economic and Political Weekly for over 30 years. His associates said this is the first time a criminal proceeding has been initiated against him. He is also the author of the book Days and Nights in the Heartland of Rebellion.

His extensive work on Kashmir has often riled governments. His recent works focused on Chhattisgarh. In the most recent paper for the EPW in June on the report of the Concerned Citizens Group to Jammu & Kashmir, he wrote: “In the nearly three-decade-long military suppression in J&K, there have been several attempts by public-spirited persons to visit and share their findings in the form of reports. Starting with the Committee for Initiative on Kashmir and the People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Citizens for Democracy in 1990 to the present time, a number of such efforts have tried to create an informed opinion regarding the “Kashmir Question,” the public mood in Kashmir, as well as conditions on the ground resulting from armed conflict. In contrast to the initial reports, which took a stance on the Kashmir question upfront, either supporting the right of self-determination or advocating autonomy, the situation now is one where most efforts are cagey in talking about solutions.”

The 48-year-old alumnus of St Xavier’s College in south Mumbai has been moving in and out of jail since 2007. On May 8, 2007, he was arrested by the Nagpur police and charged with being responsible for the propaganda and communications wing of the banned CPI (Maoist). The police filed 10 cases against him, including that of sedition and waging war against the country.

Ferreira was lodged in Nagpur central prison for over four years. In September 2011, just as he was walking out of jail on bail, police arrested him again alleging he had been absconding, even though he was in prison in Nagpur. He got bail in 2012 and acquitted of all cases in 2014. Ferreira wrote about the alleged police torture and his life in prison in a book, Colours of the Cage. In 2015, he got his licence from the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and is practising as a lawyer in Mumbai.

In recent weeks, Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves wrote for a web portal about their experience of life in jail, detailing the lack of sunlight and fresh air. The article was in response to reports that the CBI had recorded a video of Arthur Road jail to convince a UK court to allow extradition of Vijay Mallya. -(With ENS)

