‘Freebies’ during elections: Supreme Court refers matter to a 3-judge bench

The Supreme Court on Friday recommended constituting a three-judge bench to look into the 2013 judgment on the issue of ‘election freebies’.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.

“The worry raised by the petitioner that under the guise of welfare, fiscal responsibility is dispensed with, must also be considered,” Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said. The CJI pointed out that the issue requires “extensive hearing”.

“Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgement rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India,” the bench said.

The apex court said there can be no denying that in an electoral democracy, the true power lies with the electorate and the electorate judges parties and candidates.

The 2013 ruling in the S Subramaniam Balaji vs State of Tamil Nadu case had held that the “state distributing largesse in the form of distribution of colour TVs, laptops etc. to eligible and deserving persons is directly related to the Directive Principles of State Policy” and warrants no interference by the court.

The top court said these pleas would be listed after four weeks.