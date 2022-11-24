scorecardresearch
SC questions ‘lightning speed’ of Election Commissioner Arun Goel’s appointment

On being asked as to how the Law Minister shortlisted four names for recommendation to the Prime Minister, Attorney General R Venkataramani replied that it was done on the basis of a database maintained by DoPT.

Newly appointed Election Commissioner Arun Goel (File)

The Supreme Court Thursday questioned the “lightning speed” at which Arun Goel’s name was finalised as the new Election Commissioner, after the Centre placed the original file of his appointment before the constitution bench.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Justice K M Joseph and comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, while hearing petitions seeking reforms in the appointment of Election Commissioners, said the file was cleared within 24 hours, asking the Centre as to whether there was any “tearing urgency” to do so.

This came a day after the top court, while inquiring about the “mechanism” through which the former IAS officer was appointed as the Election Commissioner last week, said that the Centre should not fear producing the file “if they were right, as they claimed and that there was no hanky panky.”

“What kind of evaluation is this? Although, we are not questioning the merits of Arun Goel’s credentials but the process,” the bench added.

As the apex court observed that the file pertaining to Goel’s appointment was cleared with “lightning speed” Attorney General R Venkataramani asked the court to “hold its mouth” and requested it to look into the matter in its entirety.

On being asked as to how the Law Minister shortlisted four names for recommendation to the Prime Minister, the Attorney General replied that it was done on the basis of a database maintained by DoPT.

