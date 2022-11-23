‘If everything is hunky-dory… ‘: SC asks Centre to produce appointment files of new Election Commissioner Arun Goel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to submit files relating to the recent appointment of Retired Punjab cadre IAS officer Arun Goel as the new Election Commissioner, as it wanted to see if everything was “hunky-dory”, Live Law reported.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, which is hearing petitions seeking an independent mechanism to appoint Election Commissioners, observed that it would have been appropriate had the appointment not been made when the matter was being heard.

The court asked the Attorney General to bring the files related to the appointment of Goel on Thursday. “Because this appointment was made after we began hearing this case…”, the Court said as quoted by Live Law.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioner, said that Goel was given a Voluntary Retirement Service (VRS) last Thursday, and his appointment order was issued on November 21.

“The latest appointment of Mr.Arun Goel, this has been made, by giving him voluntary retirement. Everybody who has been appointed as Election Commissioners are retired people. But he was a sitting Secretary in the Government. Thursday this Court heard the arguments. Friday he was given voluntary retirement. His appointment order was issued on Saturday or Sunday. And Monday he started working”, Bhushan said. He added that the post had been lying vacant since May and that he had filed an application seeking interim orders against appointment,” he said.

Justice Joseph recalled that in order to take VRS, an employee must give a three months notice. To which, Bhushan said that he had his doubts if there was any notice given by Goel. “That is why the court should ask for records,” he said.

Meanwhile, Advocate General of India R Venkataramani objected to Bhushan’s claims and said there was “no design” behind Goel’s appointment.

In response, Justice Joseph said, “What is the mechanism by which this officer was picked up Mr. Attorney General? Can it be made when the matter was being considered by this Court? The appointment was made when the matter was being considered by this Court. When there is an application against the appointment, when that matter is being heard by the Constitution Bench, it would have been more appropriate…”

“…If everything is hunky-dory, everything was going on smoothly as you claim, you have nothing to fear”, Justice Joseph said. He told AG Venkataramni that the court was asking only to produce files, unless “you have any legitimate objection.”

Goel assumed the office of Election Commissioner (EC) on Monday, two days after President Droupadi Murmu appointed him to the post.

Goel was secretary, Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, till he took voluntary retirement on November 18, a day before being appointed as EC.

In a statement on Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said Goel had “catalyzed e-vehicle movement in India to a tipping point” as heavy industries secretary. Prior to that, he had served as secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture, vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and in various capacities in the Union finance, urban development and labour & employment ministries.