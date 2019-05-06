Hearings in SC today — Poll code violations by Modi, Shah; Rafale review pleas; ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark

Monday marks the beginning of the last week the Supreme Court is in session before it breaks for the summer on May 10, and a Vacation Bench is constituted for hearings. There are three significant cases listed before the Court today — poll code violation case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Rafale review petitions and the case against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark.

The apex court will hear a petition filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev on 11 alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the Prime Minister and BJP chief. The Court had asked the Election Commission to decide on these cases before today — the EC has given Modi a clean chit in four cases and cleared Shah of charges in two (these are the cases).

The Court will also review its December 14, 2018 judgment upholding India’s Rafale fighter jet deal with France. The petitioners had challenged the order after two media houses — The Hindu and ANI — published ‘leaked’ documents related to the deal for 36 fighter aircraft.

In the contempt of court case, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was given time till Monday to file a fresh affidavit for attributing a remark, ‘chowkidar chor hai’, to the top court during a rally. Gandhi has already expressed ‘regret’ for the remark and asserted that regret meant apology. The top court will decide today whether to accept this fresh affidavit. In the last hearing, the CJI-led bench warned Gandhi to either admit his mistake or face contempt action.