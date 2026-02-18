‘Weaponised’ vs ‘terrorised’: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on ED plea against I-PAC, Mamata Banerjee

The court had on January 15 issued notice to Banerjee and top state police officials on the ED’s plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the January 8 incident.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking a probe into the alleged obstruction of its search operations on political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its founder, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others, with the agency claiming that it was “terrorised” and the latter alleging that it is “weaponised”.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Kolkata Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyabrat Roy, told a bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan that the agency ought to justify its “weaponisation”.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, was quick to hit back. “It has not been weaponised, it has been terrorised,” he said.