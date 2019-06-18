Day after doctors call off strike, SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking increased security

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking safety and security of doctors in government hospitals across the country. The apex court said there was no urgency to hear the matter as doctors have called off their strike in West Bengal and other states. The plea will be taken up after its annual summer break, it added.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said it cannot pass an order without looking into all the aspects of the case. “We can’t protect doctors at the cost of other citizens. We have to look at the larger picture. We are not against the protection given to doctors,” it was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The vacation bench had agreed to list the matter for Tuesday after the counsel appearing for the petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, sought an urgent hearing. The plea was filed last Friday in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against the alleged assault on their colleagues by the family of a patient who had died.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association also filed an impleadment application seeking the court’s intervention, saying protection needs to be provided to doctors across the country.

Doctors in West Bengal called off their week-long strike last night after meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She assured them of steps to scale up security at government hospitals in the state.