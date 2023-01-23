Supreme Court dismisses plea against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction for registering of a case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an alleged objectionable speech during an election campaign in Rajasthan’s Alwar in 2018.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter.

“Such litigations are only for page 1 (of newspapers). Dismissed,” the bench said.

The petitioner had moved the top court against an order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed his plea and imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on him.