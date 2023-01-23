scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Supreme Court dismisses plea against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The plea sought direction for registering a case against Yogi Adityanath for an alleged objectionable speech during an election campaign in Rajasthan's Alwar in 2018.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leaves after BJP's National Executive Meeting at NDMC Convention Centre, in New Delhi, January 17, 2023. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Supreme Court dismisses plea against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction for registering of a case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an alleged objectionable speech during an election campaign in Rajasthan’s Alwar in 2018.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter.

“Such litigations are only for page 1 (of newspapers). Dismissed,” the bench said.

The petitioner had moved the top court against an order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed his plea and imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 12:37 IST
Next Story

How can we reduce sugar intake in our daily diet to prevent diabetes? How to get rid of the sugar fix?

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close