scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

‘We are not inclined’: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking probe into Kashmiri Pandits exodus

The bench further said, "We are not inclined. Similar petitions have been dismissed earlier."

The SC on Monday listed a plea for hearing that sought SIT probe into killings of Kashmiri Pandits. (Express/File)

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking probe into the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits, according to Bar and Bench.

The apex court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and seek an appropriate remedy. The plea was filed by Ashutosh Taploo, whose father Tika Lal Taploo was killed by JKLF militant at the time, news agency ANI reported.

Rejecting the plea, the bench of Justice BR Gavai said, “We are not inclined. Similar petitions have been dismissed earlier.”

Earlier in March, this year, a Kashmiri Pandit organisation filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against the top court’s 2017 order which had turned down a plea for an investigation into the “mass murders and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989-90 and subsequent years” and the “reasons for non-prosecution of FIRs” of the incidents.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

The plea by ‘Roots in Kashmir’ referred to the SC orders dismissing its writ petition on July 24, 2017 and the review petition against this on October 25, 2017 on the ground that more than 27 years had elapsed in the matter and evidence is unlikely to be available.

The curative petition contended that the SC was “not justified at all in dismissing the writ petition at the admission stage by merely on presumption” of evidence being unavailable due to passage of time, and pointed out multiple cases to back its assertion.

The SC ruling dismissing its petition and review is also “contrary” to what the SC had said in the 2007 decision in Japani Sahoo vs. Chandra Sekhar Mohanty that “a crime never dies”, the plea said.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 11:40:33 am
Next Story

Koffee with Karan Season 7: Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s habit that annoys her the most, asks Suhana not to date 2 boys at the same time

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement