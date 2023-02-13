Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a petition challenging the delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Bar and Bench.

Dismissing the plea filed by two Kashmir residents — Abdul Gani Khan and Muhammad Ayub Matto — the bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka said that it has not ruled upon the validity of the Jammu & Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019, which is pending before the Supreme Court among the batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Delimitation is the act of redrawing boundaries of an Assembly or Lok Sabha seat to represent changes in population over time. The Delimitation Commission set up by the Centre submitted its final report for the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir in May last year, which recommends seven additional constituencies — six for Jammu and one for Kashmir — taking the total number of seats in the UT to 90 from 83 earlier.

In December, the apex court reserved its judgment on a plea challenging constitution of the Commission. The petitioners had argued that under the 2019 Act, only the Election Commission is empowered to conduct the delimitation exercise. However, the Centre stated that the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019 mandates the Delimitation Commission to do it.

The Opposition has criticised the government over its delimitation exercise. Chairman of the alliance and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that the move will “further alienate” the people of Jammu and Kashmir.