Friday, Feb 10, 2023
‘Can’t impose censorship’: SC dismisses Hindu Sena plea seeking ban on BBC

Alleging that the BBC has been biased against India and the government, the plea said the documentary on PM Modi is the result of a deep conspiracy

The documentary focuses on Narendra Modi and his then state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Express File Photo)
The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on operations of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India.

The public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the ban was filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer, following controversy over the broadcaster’s documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh said that the plea was misconceived and the Court cannot impose censorship, Bar and Bench reported.

“Completely misconceived, how can this be argued also? You want us to put complete censorship… What is this?” the bench asked Senior Advocate Pinky Anand who appeared for the petitioner.

The documentary focuses on PM Modi’s and his then state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots. On January 20, the Centre ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the documentary with officials saying it has been found to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India” and has “the potential to adversely impact” the country’s “friendly relations with foreign states” and “public order within the country”.

Alleging that the BBC has been biased against India and the government, the plea said the documentary on PM Modi is the result of deep conspiracy against the global rise of India and its prime minister.

“The documentary film by BBC relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only reflective of anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda broadcast to tarnish his image alone but this is anti-Hinduism propaganda by BBC to destroy the social fabric of India,” the plea read.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:23 IST
