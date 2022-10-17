Supreme Court dismisses Kerala govt’s plea against handover of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea by the Kerala government challenging the handover of the management of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi dismissed the special leave petitions filed by the Kerala government and a few employee unions of the airport against Kerala High Court’s judgement which upheld the airport’s lease to AEL.

AEL took over the airport in October, 2020 after the Airport Authority of India (AAI) leased out its management to the company.

In November, 2020, the Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the judgment of the Kerala High Court that allowed the Ahmedabad-based company to operate, manage and develop the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The apex court noted that the high court “rightly rejected” the challenge.

On October 19, 2020, a division bench comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and CS Dias of the High Court had dismissed the petitions challenging the AAI tender to Adani group, observing that Court cannot interfere with a policy decision of the executive regarding privatisation of airports, according to the Livelaw.

