scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Supreme Court dismisses Kerala govt’s plea against handover of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani

In November, 2020, the Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the judgment of the Kerala High Court that allowed AEL to operate the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The apex court noted that the Kerala High Court "rightly rejected" the challenge. (File)

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea by the Kerala government challenging the handover of the management of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi dismissed the special leave petitions filed by the Kerala government and a few employee unions of the airport against Kerala High Court’s judgement which upheld the airport’s lease to AEL.

AEL took over the airport in October, 2020 after the Airport Authority of India (AAI) leased out its management to the company.

In November, 2020, the Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the judgment of the Kerala High Court that allowed the Ahmedabad-based company to operate, manage and develop the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

The apex court noted that the high court “rightly rejected” the challenge.

On October 19, 2020, a division bench comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and CS Dias of the High Court had dismissed the petitions challenging the AAI tender to Adani group, observing that Court cannot interfere with a policy decision of the executive regarding privatisation of airports, according to the Livelaw.

More details awaited

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:28:20 pm
Next Story

Humpback whale emerges from sea, almost lands on fisherfolks’ boat. Watch video

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement