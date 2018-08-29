Supreme Court dismisses journalist’s plea against ED official

Appearing for Rai, Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran said the ED and CBI had lodged cases against him after he levelled allegations against Singh, who was probing the 2G cases. Appearing for Rai, Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran said the ED and CBI had lodged cases against him after he levelled allegations against Singh, who was probing the 2G cases.

THE SUPREME Court Tuesday dismissed journalist Upendra Rai’s application seeking to restrain Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeswar Singh from conducting a probe against him in corruption and money-laundering cases.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the plea does not relate to the main matter, which is the 2G spectrum case, and was not maintainable.



Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Singh, said there were similar charges against him before, and the court had protected him. Rohatgi said the cases against Rai relate to corruption, and the CBI was probing the Rs 100 crore it reportedly found in bank accounts. “Cases were initially lodged against him by the CBI, not ED. I have nothing to do with cases lodged against him,” he said.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, representing the CBI, said Rai’s bail plea was pending in the high court.

“These are separate cases against you… We are concerned with the 2G case,” the bench said.

Opposing Rai’s plea, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had earlier told the court that it was an attempt to delay the probe in the Aircel Maxis case.

