Supreme Court dismisses Andhra plea against decision to defer civic polls

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo) Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission’s decision to postpone the local body polls in the state in view of the coronavirus situation.

“We do not see any reason why this court should interfere with the decision of the respondent – Election Commission – to postpone the elections, particularly since the postponement is due to possible outbreak of coronavirus in the country. We therefore decline to interfere with the said decision of the Election Commission,” a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant ruled, disposing of a petition filed by the state government.

However, the court found substance in the contention of Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni who, appearing for the state, said that a large number of development activities have been suspended due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for these elections.

Nadkarni submitted that the imposition of the MCC would not be justified if the elections are postponed.

Agreeing, the court said, “we see much substance in the above submissions of the learned Additional Solicitor General. We therefore direct that the Election Commission shall impose the Model Code of Conduct four weeks before the notified date of polling.”

The SC said the “present development activities which have already been undertaken shall not be interrupted till the Model Code of Conduct is reimposed”, and added that “however, if the State Government wishes to undertake any fresh developmental activities, they shall do so only with the prior permission of the… Election Commission”.

The order added that “in no circumstance, the state government shall be prevented from taking necessary steps to curb the menace of coronavirus epidemic.”

Senior Advocate Shekhar Naphde, appearing for the Commission, said Andhra Pradesh is not entitled to move this Court by way of filing a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India.

On this, the court said it was not inclined to go into this question due to the emergent circumstances. It left the question open for determination in an appropriate case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.