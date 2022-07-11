SC directs Centre to consider introduction of bail act to streamline release of accused

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to consider framing of a new law to grant bail so as to streamline release of accused in criminal cases.

Issuing a slew of directions, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said investigating agencies and their officers are duty bound to comply with section Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (Notice of appearance before police officer).

The top court also directed all high courts to find under trial prisoners who are not able to comply with bail conditions and appropriate action be taken to facilitate their release.

It directed all state governments, Union Territories and high court to file status reports in four months.

The apex court’s direction came while pronouncing a judgement in a case related to arrest of a man by the CBI.

The details of the judgment are awaited.