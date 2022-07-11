scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

SC directs Centre to consider introduction of bail act to streamline release of accused

The top court also directed all high courts to find under trial prisoners who are not able to comply with bail conditions and appropriate action be taken to facilitate their release.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 12:44:52 pm
The Supreme Court directed all state governments, Union Territories and high court to file status reports in four months. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to consider framing of a new law to grant bail so as to streamline release of accused in criminal cases.

Issuing a slew of directions, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said investigating agencies and their officers are duty bound to comply with section Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (Notice of appearance before police officer).

The top court also directed all high courts to find under trial prisoners who are not able to comply with bail conditions and appropriate action be taken to facilitate their release.

It directed all state governments, Union Territories and high court to file status reports in four months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...Premium
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...

The apex court’s direction came while pronouncing a judgement in a case related to arrest of a man by the CBI.

The details of the judgment are awaited.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement