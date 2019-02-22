Pulwama attack: SC directs states, UTs to promptly act against assault on Kashmiris

The Supreme Court Friday directed chief secretaries and DGPs of states and Union Territories to ensure “prompt” action to prevent any incidents of violence or intimidation and social boycott of Kashmiris and other minority communities in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attacks on February 14.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L N Rao and Sanjiv Khanna issued a notice to the Centre, 11 states and the UTs on a plea seeking direction to protect Kashmiris against alleged assaults and social boycott.

“The chief secretaries, the DGPs and the Delhi Police Commissioner are directed to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault, social boycott etc. against Kashmiris and other minorities,” the bench was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Supreme Court order comes two days after Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar dismissed reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students outside their state. “There is massive anger in the country against the Pulwama terror attack. However, I want to clarify that what you are trying to say (about Kashmiri students being attacked) is not true. We are in touch with all institutes and no such incident has happened,” Javadekar had said,

The plea filed by Colin Gonsalves alleged that students from Kashmir Valley are being attacked at different educational institutions in different parts of the country and authorities concerned need to be directed to take actions to stop such assaults.

At least 10 Kashmiri students were booked and 24 others suspended or rusticated from colleges across the country over “anti-national” social media posts. Several Kashmiri students, especially in Uttarakhand and Haryana, had to pack up and leave following cases of assault and violence.

The attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans after an IED-laden Scorpio SUV rammed into a bus carrying the security personnel, escalated tension not only in the state but also across the country. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attacks.