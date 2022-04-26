SC pulls up Uttarakhand govt over proposed dharam sansad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Uttarakhand government over a proposed dharam sansad in Roorkee and sought an affidavit from the state’s chief secretary on the preventive and corrective measures being taken in this connection.

A bench presided by Justice A M Khanwilkar said there were already court judgments on what needed to be done in such situations and the state only needed to implement the same. “You only have to only follow the guidelines already in place. Are you following it or not, that is what you have to answer us,” the bench, also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar, said.

“And in spite of it, if it is happening, you have to take corrective measures,” it said.

The state said it had taken preventive measures and carried out an investigation when similar incidents happened in the past. “No, not only investigation. You have to stop this activity,” Justice Khanwilkar told the counsel. The bench remarked that it will ask the chief secretary to remain present if something happens.

The court also took up a plea against a dharam sansad held in Himachal Pradesh and asked the state’s counsel to explain in an affidavit what steps were taken to prevent it.

The counsel for Himachal Pradesh said the state had issued a notice under the Police Act to prevent such problems. Subsequent to a representation being received, it had also taken action, the state explained.

Justice Khanwilkar then said, “These events do not occur suddenly, overnight. They are announced well in advance. Local police must go into action immediately to ensure that nothing untoward happens. And whether those steps have been taken, you explain that.”