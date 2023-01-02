scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023
Supreme Court Demonetisation Case Verdict Live Updates: Apex court to pronounce verdict on pleas against noteban today

According to the apex court cause-list — the list of business of the court, there will be two judgments, one by Justice B R Gavai and another by Justice B V Nagarathna.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2023 15:14 IST
A large queue of people wait outside the ATMs at Bank Square in Sector 17 of Chandigarh, December 11, 2016. (Express file photo by Sahil Walia)

The Supreme Court will deliver Monday the verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. According to the apex court cause-list — the list of business of the court, there will be two judgments, one by Justice B R Gavai and another by Justice B V Nagarathna. It remains to be seen whether these are concurring or dissenting views.

Taking up the batch of 58 petitions challenging various aspects of the government’s noteban decision, the Supreme Court had initially wondered if it had not become merely an academic debate given the passage of time. It subsequently decided to go into the issue, with the petitioners contending that the procedure prescribed in Section 26(2) of RBI Act, 1934, was given a go-by.

On December 28, 2022, the Indian Express had reported that both the central government and the RBI omitted from their respective affidavits submitted to the Supreme Court that the RBI’s recommendation for the noteban – a procedural requirement – came after the central bank critiqued many of the government’s justifications. While the government, in its affidavit, said that it was a “well-considered” decision and the consultation process with the RBI had begun in February 2016, the central bank, too, said that due process was followed and it was the one that recommended the demonetisation.

Live Blog

Supreme Court Demonetisation Case Verdict Live Updates: The SC has heard a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016. Follow this space for the latest news updates.

09:42 (IST)02 Jan 2023
Good Morning!

Welcome to our Live Blog. The Supreme Court is set to deliver Monday, the first day post its winter recess, the verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates on the hearing of the case.

A worker fixes a board displaying the after-effects of demonetisation and other tax reforms by the central government, prior to a protest by the Congress party at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Senior Advocate P Chidambaram on Thursday termed the decision-making process leading to the Centre’s 2016 move to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 as “deeply flawed”. He told a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, presided by Justice S Abdul Nazeer, which is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging demonetisation, that the process could have started only from the RBI.

Chidambaram referred to the Preamble of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, which said the right to regulate the issue of banknotes is entirely with RBI. It also generally operates the currency and the credit system. “That is why anything to do with currency must have emanated from the Reserve Bank of India,” he argued. He said the government could have exercised the power to demonetise only on RBI’s recommendation.

Noting that the demonetisation action should not be seen as a standalone measure, the Centre said it was “one of the critical steps in the series of transformational economic policy steps” and “a major step to fight the menace of fake currency notes, storage of uncounted wealth and financing of subversive activities”. (File)

The Centre has told the Supreme Court it began consultations with the Reserve Bank of India in February 2016 — at least eight months before notifying demonetisation i.e., withdrawal of legal tender character of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, on November 8, 2016.

“It was taken after extensive consultation with the RBI and advance preparation… The then Finance Minister had stated in the Parliament… that Government consultation with RBI began in February 2016; however, the process of the consultation and the decision-making were kept confidential,” it said in an affidavit.

People form a long queue outside an ATM in Bank Square, Sector 17 of Chandigarh, to withdraw money on December 10, 2016, a month after Indian government announced the demonetisation of banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Six years ago, on this day, November 8, the Government of India announced the demonetisation of all banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, as a step against accumulation and circulation of domestic black money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised address to the nation on November 8, 2016, said that the two banknotes will be “just worthless piece of paper,” with immediate effect, and went on to introduce new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 for public circulation.

While many have pegged it as a “bold” move, the Opposition, over the years, has criticised the BJP government, calling the decision a “failure”.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 09:37 IST
