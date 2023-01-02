Supreme Court Demonetisation Case Verdict Live Updates: Apex court to pronounce verdict on pleas against noteban today

A worker fixes a board displaying the after-effects of demonetisation and other tax reforms by the central government, prior to a protest by the Congress party at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Senior Advocate P Chidambaram on Thursday termed the decision-making process leading to the Centre’s 2016 move to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 as “deeply flawed”. He told a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, presided by Justice S Abdul Nazeer, which is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging demonetisation, that the process could have started only from the RBI.

Chidambaram referred to the Preamble of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, which said the right to regulate the issue of banknotes is entirely with RBI. It also generally operates the currency and the credit system. “That is why anything to do with currency must have emanated from the Reserve Bank of India,” he argued. He said the government could have exercised the power to demonetise only on RBI’s recommendation.

Noting that the demonetisation action should not be seen as a standalone measure, the Centre said it was “one of the critical steps in the series of transformational economic policy steps” and “a major step to fight the menace of fake currency notes, storage of uncounted wealth and financing of subversive activities”. (File)

The Centre has told the Supreme Court it began consultations with the Reserve Bank of India in February 2016 — at least eight months before notifying demonetisation i.e., withdrawal of legal tender character of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, on November 8, 2016.

“It was taken after extensive consultation with the RBI and advance preparation… The then Finance Minister had stated in the Parliament… that Government consultation with RBI began in February 2016; however, the process of the consultation and the decision-making were kept confidential,” it said in an affidavit.

Six years ago, on this day, November 8, the Government of India announced the demonetisation of all banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, as a step against accumulation and circulation of domestic black money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised address to the nation on November 8, 2016, said that the two banknotes will be “just worthless piece of paper,” with immediate effect, and went on to introduce new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 for public circulation.

While many have pegged it as a “bold” move, the Opposition, over the years, has criticised the BJP government, calling the decision a “failure”.