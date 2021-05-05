‘Putting officers in jail will not bring oxygen to Delhi’, says Supreme Court

Covid patients takes Oxygen at Gurudwara Damdama Sahib at Nizamuddin in New Delhi on Monday Express Photo By Amit Mehra 02 May2021

The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing a plea of the Centre against Delhi High Court’s order issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance of the direction on supply of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

The hearing began in the afternoon after Chief Justice NV Ramana asked the court registry to place the papers on the matter before a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

“Putting officers in jail will not bring oxygen to city, let’s ensure lives are saved,” the apex court said in its observations, asking the Central government how much oxygen was allocated to the national capital in the last three days.

The Centre informed the court that both the state and Union governments were “doing their best”.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court on the issue of shortage of oxygen told the Centre that it might choose to “dig its head like an ostrich in the sand”, but the court will not.

Noting that people are dying, the HC asked the government: “Are you living in ivory towers?” It further asked the Centre why contempt action should not be initiated against it for not complying with judicial orders on oxygen supply to the Capital