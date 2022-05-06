SC Collegium approves elevation of seven advocates as Delhi HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in its meeting on May 4 also cleared the recommendation for elevating seven judicial officers as judges of the Patna High Court and an advocate as judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, according to an official statement.

Advocates whose names were cleared for the Delhi HC are Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee.

For Patna HC, the Collegium has approved the names of judicial officers Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

It also cleared the elevation of Advocate Mehabub Subhani Shaik as Judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

As per the Department of Justice, the Delhi High had 25 vacancies as on May 1, 2022. Patna HC had 26 vacancies and Andhra Pradesh 11 for the same period.