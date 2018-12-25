Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of BJP plea on rath yatras in Bengal

The BJP’s West Bengal unit moved the Supreme Court on Monday against a Calcutta High Court order denying clearance for its proposed rath yatras across the state.

The petition, filed by the party’s state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar, claimed the “right to protest is recognised as a fundamental right under the constitution” and “assumptions” cannot be the ground to take “arbitrary decision on pretext of reasonable restriction”.

The BJP sought an urgent hearing of its petition, in which it challenged the December 21 high court judgment setting aside the order allowing the yatra. The apex court registry declined an urgent hearing in the matter. It is likely to hear the matter when the apex court reopens on January 2.

Earlier, the party approached the Calcutta High Court after the Mamata Banerjee-led state government had refused to grant permission for its three yatras.

On December 20, the single bench of the high court had allowed the BJP to go ahead with the programme, but a division bench of the high court later stayed the order.

Challenging this before the apex court, the BJP, in its plea, said the Trinamool Congress “is trying to snatch voting rights of the people by threatening them and demolishing the democratic rights of the people, which could be seen by the fact that 34 % of seats in panchayat elections went uncontested”.

The party submitted that it “has decided to protest against the lawlessness…very much prevalent in the state of West Bengal” and added that “to organise the rally is a way to make people aware of their rights, their options and to save democracy”.

The plea said that the rise of the BJP and dissatisfaction among the people with the ostate government can be seen from panchayat elections conducted earlier this year. “West Bengal has seen unprecedented violence and deaths in last few years, and the general public, members of BJP, (and) members of other political parties are being killed for showing dissent…It is (a) fact that the state of West Bengal is in absolute lawless situation and there are such anarchy and arbitrary actions everyday”, the party has claimed.