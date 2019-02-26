Supreme Court declines to entertain PIL on two-child norm

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea which sought direction to political parties not to field those who have more than two children as candidates in elections.

“How can a Constitutional court say that a political party should not field a person who has more than two children as a candidate in elections? Let alone the legality, is it proportionate?” said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The CJI, heading a two-judge bench, made the comments in reply to BJP leader and lawyer Ashwani Upadhyay who had filed the PIL.

The court, however, allowed him to withdraw the PIL after he said that his representation on two-child norm was pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Election Commission.

Uypadhyay appealed that the ‘two-child norm’ be made mandatory for government jobs and for receiving aid and subsidies. He also sought amendments in the law dealing with the “condition for recognition of a state or national party” to extend it to the election arena.