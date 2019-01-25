Supreme Court declines interim stay on amendments to SC/ST Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined any interim stay on the amendments made to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and instead directed that petitions challenging this be heard along with petitions seeking review of its March 20 order regarding arrest without prior permission for offences under the Act.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah asked the parties to bring it to the notice of the Chief Justice of India for fixing the date of hearing.

“Since outcome of the said review petition would have some bearings on these petitions, it would be appropriate if these petitions are also heard along with the review petition. For this purpose, we permit the learned counsel for the parties to mention the matter before the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for fixing the date for hearing of the matters,” the court said.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Vikas Singh and advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan contended that the changes would result in chaos if people were arrested on false charges.

The court, however, refused to pass any order on the plea that the amendments be kept in abeyance as the review petitions were pending. Attorney General K K Venugopal suggested that the petitions be heard along with the review pleas as they raised similar questions.