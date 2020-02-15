Supreme Court rejects Dec 16 convict’s plea challenging clemency rejection

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed December 16, 2012, gangrape-murder case convict Vinay Sharma’s petition challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind. (File) The Supreme Court Friday dismissed December 16, 2012, gangrape-murder case convict Vinay Sharma’s petition challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed December 16, 2012, gangrape-murder case convict Vinay Sharma’s petition challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said “we do not find any ground for exercise of judicial review of the order of the President of India”.

The bench also fixed February 20 to hear an appeal filed by the Centre and NCT government against the Delhi High Court order upholding the stay on the execution of the four convicts.

In a related development, the top court also has issued certain guidelines intended to speed up the hearing of death penalty appeals. According to this, a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against a HC order confirming death sentence will be listed before a three-judge bench “not later than six months…from the date of grant of leave, irrespective of the fact that the appeal is ready or not”. As soon as the SLP is filed, SC Registry will send a communication to the HC asking it to furnish records within 60 days or such time as the SC may fix.

In his plea challenging rejection of mercy petition, Sharma had contended that authorities had withheld relevant material from the President.

Rejecting this, the bench which perused the file which was placed before the President said the Union Home Minister “applied his mind and by a speaking order, recommended for rejection of the mercy petition”.

Judge collapses in courtroom

New Delhi: Justice R Banumathi momentarily collapsed in her chair while dictating order in the plea by Centre and NCT government challenging the HC order upholding the stay on execution of the December 16, 2012, gangrape-murder convicts. The other judges and security personnel quickly came to her aid and after some moments, she regained composure.

Express News Service

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.