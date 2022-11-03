Supreme Court affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a review petition by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq against the death penalty awarded to him in connection with the 2000 Red Fort attack case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said, “We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition”.

Three people, including two Army personnel, were killed in the December 22, 2000 Red Fort attack. On August 10, 2011, the Supreme Court upheld Arif’s death sentence and dismissed his appeal challenging the capital punishment awarded to him by a sessions court, which had been affirmed by the Delhi High Court.