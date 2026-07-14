Graham Staines murder: As prime convict Dara Singh seeks release, Odisha told to decide in a month

On the night of January 22, 1999, a mob of around 50 people led by Singh, attacked a camp at Manoharpur in Odisha’s Keonjhar district and burnt alive Staines and his two sons, Philip (10) and Timothy (6), while they were asleep inside a station wagon. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Odisha government to decide within a month on the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons.

A Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi adjourned the matter to August 19 after the Odisha government informed the court that the State Sentence Review Board, which is examining Singh’s plea, had sought certain records that were yet to be made available.

“In such circumstances, we deem it appropriate to adjourn this matter to 19.08.2026. In the meantime, we expect that the committee shall take its decision,” the Bench said.