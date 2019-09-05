Shift ailing CPM leader Tarigami from Srinagar to AIIMS in Delhi: SC on Sitaram Yechury plea

The Supreme Court Thursday ordered authorities to shift ailing CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami from Srinagar to AIIMS in New Delhi. Tarigami has been under house arrest since August 5, when the Centre announced its decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 that granted Jammu and Kashmir special status.

The apex court said the time and mode of travel will be decided by J&K authorities in consultation with doctors in the state. It also said Tarigami’s wife or a family member can accompany him.

The SC ruling came on a writ of habeas corpus petition filed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was allowed to travel to Srinagar to visit the ailing leader last week. Yechury had Monday filed a report, as directed by the Court, on his visit to the state.

Yechury Thursday told the Court he had no objection to Tarigami being shifted to AIIMS for better medical treatment. “We want to reserve our right to challenge detention of former MLA Tarigami in Habeas Corpus plea,” he said, reported PTI.

On August 28, an SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer had said Yechury could visit J&K only to enquire about Tarigami’s health and “for no other purpose”. The Court made it clear that if Yechury was “found to be indulging in any other act, omission or commission”, it will be construed “a violation of this Court’s order”.

It had also asked Yechury to “file a report supported by an affidavit in connection with the purpose of the visit…” once he returns to the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)