Posters no longer needed outside Covid-19 patients’ houses, SC tells states, UTs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said putting up posters or signs outside the homes of -positive patients, to indicate they were suffering from the disease, was no longer required unless there was direction from a competent authority. The apex court said posters could be affixed in specific cases by authorities under the Disaster Management Act.

The remarks were made by a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, which was hearing a plea against different state governments for putting up posters outside homes of patients in isolation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that although the Centre had not prescribed this action, some states were doing it on their own, perhaps to prevent inadvertent contact.

“The central government, through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has already communicated to the Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/ Secretaries (Health) of all States and UTs (Union Territories) pointing it out that the MoFHW Guidelines do not contain any instructions or guidance regarding affixing of posters or other signage outside the residences of those found Covid positive,” the Centre said in an affidavit to the top court.

During a hearing on the matter last week, the bench had noted that putting up posters could lead to the occupants being treated as “untouchables”.

The matter came up for hearing after petitioner Kush Kalra moved the Delhi High Court seeking that guidelines be framed to do away with the practice of pasting such posters. He contended that the identities of patients being made public, and being put up on social media groups etc, was “leading to stigmatisation and drawing of unnecessary attention.” This, in turn, resulted in these people “shying away and deliberately choosing not to test themselves,” the petitioner stated.

