scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 12, 2021
Latest news

SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time as COVID-19 situation worsens

The entire court premises, including courtrooms, are being sanitised, they said.

By: PTI | Agra/new Delhi, New Delhi |
April 12, 2021 10:10:54 am
That SC missed another opportunity to enforce transparency in election funding should worry us allThe Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their scheduled time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold courts through video conferencing from their residences.

The entire court premises, including courtrooms, are being sanitised, they said.

The apex court has also come out with a notification that the benches, which used to assemble at 10.30 AM, would assemble one hour late on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement
x