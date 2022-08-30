scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Supreme Court closes 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal after apology

The case against Prashant Bhushan and Tarun Tejpal had been filed by senior advocate Harish Salve in connection with an interview published in Tehelka magazine in 2009, in which Bhushan made allegations of corruption in the judiciary.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal. (Express File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed a 2009 contempt of court case against advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in view of their apologies to the court.

The case against Bhushan and Tejpal had been filed by senior advocate Harish Salve in connection with an interview published in Tehelka magazine, in which Bhushan made allegations of corruption in the judiciary.

Bhushan, in his statement to the Court, said he had “no intention to lower the prestige of the judiciary in which I have complete faith”.

“In my interview to Tehelka in 2009, I have used the word corruption in a wide sense meaning lack of propriety. I did not mean only financial corruption or deriving any pecuniary advantage. If what I have said caused hurt to any of them or to their families in any way, I regret the same. I unreservedly state that I support the institution of the judiciary and especially the Supreme Court of which I am a part, and had no intention to lower the prestige of the judiciary in which I have complete faith. …I regret if my interview was misunderstood as doing so…” he said.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, Surya Kant and M M Sundresh observed, “In view of the apologies made by the contemnors, we don’t deem it necessary to continue the matter.”

In another case, Bhushan in 2020 was found guilty of criminal contempt of court by the Supreme Court for two tweets which it said were based on “distorted facts”, constituted a “scurrilous/malicious… attack” on the “entire Supreme Court”, and had the effect of “destabilising the very foundation” of the judiciary.

— with inputs from Bar and Bench and Live Law

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 12:09:57 pm
