Sedition law must not be stuck down, guidelines against misuse be laid down, AG tells SC; next hearing on May 10

Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on Thursday told the Supreme Court that sedition law should not be stuck down, but only guidelines for misuse be laid down. “What is permissible, what is impermissible and what can come under sedition need to be seen,” Venugopal said.

The top court has now set May 10 as the date to hear arguments whether the plea challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code that deals with sedition should be heard by a larger bench.

The top court will be taking the call in view of a 1962 judgment on the subject matter. The Bench also asked the Centre to file its counter affidavit on the matter by May 9 and both the petitioner and the Central government were asked to submit their arguments on whether it needs to be referred to a larger bench by May 7.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana was hearing two writ petitions filed by former retired army official S G Vombatkere and the Editors Guild of India. Issuing notice on the petitions in July last year, CJI Ramana while referring to the alleged misuse of the provision had asked if the “colonial law…is…still needed after 75 years of independence.”

“This dispute about law is concerned, it’s a colonial law. It was meant to suppress the freedom movement. The same law was used by the British to silence Mahatma Gandhi, Tilak etc. Still, is it necessary after 75 years of independence?”, the CJI had asked.

He added that “the enormous power of this section can be compared to a carpenter being given a saw to make an item, uses it to cut the entire forest instead of a tree. That’s the effect of this provision.”