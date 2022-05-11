‘Free speech will not be throttled by autocrats’: Congress on sedition law order

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s historic decision to put the controversial sedition law on hold, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the apex court’s latest verdict sends a clear message — “free Speech will not be throttled by autocrats & dictators masquerading as rulers”.

“Suppressors and subjugators sitting in citadels of power be forewarned,” the Congress leader tweeted soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict. “ Speaking truth to power can’t be sedition and status quo will change.”

The apex court Wednesday observed that it will not be appropriate to continue using the sedition law until the re-examination of Section 124A dealing with the offence of sedition is complete. Urging the Centre and states to refrain from registering any FIR invoking sedition charges till re-examination is completed, the top court said: “All pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges framed for sedition should be kept in abeyance.”

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that staying the provision may not be the right approach. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said, “a cognizable offence cannot be prevented from being registered, staying the effect may not be a correct approach and therefore, there has to be a responsible officer for scrutiny, and his satisfaction is subject to judicial review.”