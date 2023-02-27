scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Supreme Court extends Congress leader Pawan Khera’s interim bail till March 3

Pawan Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport last week after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

pawan khera arrestCongress leader Pawan Khera was released on interim bail by a Delhi court and has been asked to furnish Rs 30,000 as bond amount. (Express)

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 3 in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Assam Police had last week arrested Khera after he was deplaned from an IndiGo flight to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur at the Delhi airport. The arrest was in connection to his remarks pertaining to Modi at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for Assam, that the state police wanted to file its reply.

Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, said that she will also be filing the response in the matter.

The bench took note of the submissions and fixed Khera’s plea for hearing on March 3. The court also said that till the next hearing, Khera’s interim bail, granted to him on February 23, will remain in force.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:26 IST
