SC quashes ED appeal against Cong leader Shivakumar’s bail in money laundering case

In a relief to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, the Supreme Court Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Delhi High Court’s order granting him bail in a money laundering case.

Advertising

“This is not the way you treat citizens,” the bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said as it quashed the petition.

The ED had moved the top court on October 25, two days after the Delhi HC granted him bail. The HC had said there was no evidence to prove he was a “flight risk”, and there was no chance he would tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the case. Shivakumar was subsequently released from Tihar, where he was lodged in ED custody since September 3.

“…I am of the considered opinion, the petitioner is entitled for bail on merit and medical grounds,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had said.

Shivakumar is being probed by the ED in a case related to unaccounted money to the tune of over Rs 8 crore. The ED case is based on an investigation by the Income Tax department in 2017. The money had been recovered in locations in New Delhi allegedly linked to the Congress leader.