Collegium system needs changes, says Justice Lokur

Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur Wednesday said he was disappointed that the December 12 decision of Supreme Court Collegium was not uploaded on the apex court’s website.

Advertising

On the non-elevation of High Court judges, Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon, to the Supreme Court, he said what happens in the Collegium is confidential and trust is an important factor.

Justice Lokur, who retired on December 30, 2018, said he didn’t know what additional documents came after his retirement.

He rubbished the claim of nepotism in judiciary and said he didn’t think that Collegium system has failed. Justice Lokur said healthy discussions take place at Collegium meetings and agreements and disagreements are part of it.

Advertising

Speaking at an interaction here, he said there is a need to bring some changes in the Collegium system.