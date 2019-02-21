Supreme Court Collegium reiterates recommendation to transfer Telangana Chief Justice

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Telangana High Court Chief Justice T B Radhakrishnan to the Calcutta High Court.

Advertising

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana and Arun Mishra, had approved the transfer on January 10.

The government, however, sent the proposal back to the Chief Justice of India for reconsideration.

But the Collegium which met here Tuesday said it had “already considered all aspects pointed out by the Government for seeking reconsideration thereof” when it approved the transfer on January 10 and that “nothing new has been brought to our notice”.

The highest judicial appointments body also turned down the request of Andhra Pradesh HC judge Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti to transfer him to Telangana instead of Kerala HC as decided on January 15. Justice Bhatti said he was willing to go to Kerala, but had requested that he be sent to Telangana.

On January 15, the Collegium had also recommended transfer of Madras High Court judge Justice M V Muralidharan to the Manipur High Court.

Justice Muralidharan, however, requested “to allow him to function in the Madras High Court at least for the time being, and in the alternative, to transfer him to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala or Odisha High Court instead of Manipur High Court”, but the Collegium did not agree.

Advertising

The Collegium also reiterated its January 15 proposal to transfer Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari from Rajasthan High Court to Allahabad High Court. Justice Bhandari had requested to defer his proposed transfer for the time being.