Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of three High Court judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of three High Court judges and reiterated its decision to transfer a fourth.

The five-member Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri, which met here on September 7, acceded to a request by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Court to transfer him back to Delhi. Justice Kait, who hails from the Delhi High Court, was transferred to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Court and has been serving there since April 12, 2016.

It, however, rejected another representation from Chhattisgarh High Court Judge Justice Pritinker Diwakar against his transfer to Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium had recommended his transfer on January 10, 2018, but Justice Diwakar requested that it be reconsidered. The Collegium rejected this saying it “does not find any merit in his representation and therefore request cannot be acceded to”.

