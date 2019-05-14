SC Collegium recommends names for appointment as CJs of 4 HCs

THE SUPREME Court Collegium has recommended the names of four High Court Judges for their appointment as Chief Justices of the High Courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana, recommended Justice R S Chauhan, who is the most senior Judge from the Rajasthan High Court, as the Telangana High Court Chief Justice. He currently functions as the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

The resolution, dated May 10, said the appointment has become necessary as the “office of the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, which has recently been constituted as a separate High Court for the State of Telangana, has been lying vacant for some time”.

The Collegium also cleared the name of Justice V Ramasubramanian as the new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. The current Chief Justice, Surya Kant, has been recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court.

Justice Ramasubramanian is the most senior Judge from the Madras High Court, and is currently on transfer in the Telangana High Court.

While Justice A A Kureshi has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice D N Patel has been recommended as the Delhi High Court Chief Justice. They will assume office after the current incumbents retire.

Justice Kureshi is the most senior Judge from the Gujarat High Court and is currently on transfer in the Bombay High Court. Justice D N Patel is a senior puisne Judge from the Gujarat High Court and is on transfer in the Jharkhand High Court.

The Collegium has also recommended the names of two advocates for appointment as Judges at the Madhya Pradesh High Court.