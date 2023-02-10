Supreme Court Collegium recommends CJs for 5 High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended Chief Justices for five High Courts, including Gujarat and Allahabad, where vacancy is expected to arise soon as their current Chief Justices (CJ) have been recommended for elevation to the top court.

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, recommended Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, the most senior judge of J&K and Ladakh HC, as Manipur HC CJ. The office of CJ of Manipur HC recently fell vacant after elevation of Justice P V Sanjay Kumar to the SC.

Agreeing on Justice Thakur’s name, the Collegium said that the J&K & Ladakh HC does not have representation among the current lot of HC CJs since the retirement of its former Chief Justice A M Magrey in December 2022.

For Gujarat HC, whose current CJ Aravind Kumar was nominated for elevation to the SC on January 31, the Collegium zeroed in on Justice Sonia G Gokani, the most senior Judge of the HC. Justice Gokani is due to retire on February 25 and would be the first woman CJ of Gujarat HC, if her appointment is approved. Noting that her retirement is nearing, the Collegium said its recommendation should be processed “on priority”.

Pointing out that Justice Gokani is drawn from Gujarat state judicial service, the Collegium resolution said her appointment as CJ “will bring a sense of inclusion and facilitate a representation for judges drawn from the services in the office of Chief Justice”.

The Collegium also cleared the name of Justice Pritinker Diwaker of Allahabad HC as the Chief Justice there. The office of Allahabad HC CJ is expected to fall vacant soon, as current Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal has been recommended for elevation to the SC.

The Collegium’s January 31 decision recommending the names of Justices Aravind Kumar and Rajesh Bindal is still awaiting the Centre’s clearance.

Advertisement

The Collegium recommended Justice Ramesh Sinha, the seniormost puisne judge from Allahabad HC, to be appointed as CJ of Chhattisgarh HC, where the office will fall vacant on March 10, upon retirement of incumbent CJ Arup Kumar Goswami. Finalising his name, the Collegium said that after the recent elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal to the SC, Allahabad HC does not have any representation among the Chief Justices of HCs.

With Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava due to retire on March 30, the Collegium recommended that the most senior judge of the HC, Justice T S Sivagnanam, be appointed as its Chief Justice.

Justice T S Sivagnanam hails from Madras HC. Among the current Chief Justices, only Kerala High Court CJ S Manikumar has Madras HC as their parent High Court. CJ Manikumar is set to retire on April 23.