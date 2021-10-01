Supreme Court Collegium recommends 16 names for elevation as HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 16 more names for elevation as judges of four high courts.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, which met on Wednesday, cleared the names of six judicial officers and 10 advocates as judges of Bombay, Gujarat, Orissa and Punjab and Haryana high courts.

For Bombay HC, it recommended elevation of judicial officers A L Pansare, S C More, U S Joshi-Phalke and B P Deshpande.

Six advocates have been approved for elevation to Gujarat High Court: Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir J Dave, Hemant M Prachchhak, Sandeep N Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta, and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore.

Those recommended for Orissa HC are judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra and advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo.

The Collegium also cleared the proposal to elevate advocate Sandeep Moudgil as judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

With this, the number of judges recommended by the Collegium to various high courts since August has risen to 118.

According to the Department of Justice, there are a total 465 vacancies — 281 vacancies of permanent judges and 184 vacancies of additional judges — in 25 high courts of the country, as against a sanctioned strength of 1,098 as on September 1, 2021. Allahabad HC has 68 vacancies, Punjab and Haryana HC 40, and Calcutta HC has 36 vacancies.