Supreme Court collegium recommends 15 judges for 3 HCs

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended appointment of 15 judges to the Kerala, Karnataka and Madras High Courts. The collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, met on Tuesday and approved the names of additional judges Kempaiah Somashekar, K Somappa Mudagal, Sreenivas H Kumar, John Michael Cunha, Basavaraj A Patil, N K Sudhindrarao, H B P Sastry, as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court.
For the Kerala High Court, the collegium resolved to recommend that judicial officers T V Anil kumar and N Anil Kumar and advocates V G Arun, N Nagaresh, P V Kunhikrishnan be appointed as permanent judges.
The collegium deferred its decision on elevation of three advocates — S Ramesh, Viju Abraham and George Varghese — to the Kerala High Court. It said that “the proposal for their elevation would be taken up for consideration by the collegium after some time”.
It also found Justices R M T Teeka Raman, N Sathish Kumar, and N Seshasayee, who are currently additional judges of Madras High Court, suitable for being appointed permanent judges there.
