Centre clears Collegium’s recommendation to appoint 5 new judges to Supreme Court

The government is learnt to have cleared the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to appoint five new judges to the apex court.

On December 13, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had recommended the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal (Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court), Justice Sanjay Karol (Chief Justice of Patna High Court), Justice P V Sanjay Kumar (Chief Justice of Manipur High Court), Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Judge, Patna High Court) and Justice Manoj Misra (Judge, Allahabad High Court).

Sources told The Indian Express that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had approved the appointments on February 2 and the names were then sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for appointment. If the warrants of appointment are issued Saturday, then the new judges may be sworn in early next week, sources said.

The appointment comes just three days after the Supreme Court Collegium, in an unusual move, recommended two more names for appointment as SC judges. The collegium usually waits for a file to be cleared first before sending more recommendations. On January 31, the collegium recommended Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.