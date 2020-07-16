Supreme Court Collegium nod for nine permanent judges

It approved the name of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Additional Judge of Calcutta HC, for appointment as a Permanent Judge there, according to a statement. (File) It approved the name of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Additional Judge of Calcutta HC, for appointment as a Permanent Judge there, according to a statement. (File)

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved proposals to appoint nine additional judges as permanent judges in Himachal Pradesh, Calcutta and Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde met here on July 14 and agreed to elevate Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Additional Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court, as Permanent Judge of that High Court.

It approved the name of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Additional Judge of Calcutta HC, for appointment as a Permanent Judge there, according to a statement. For Punjab and Haryana HC, the Collegium approved seven Additional Judges of the HC — Justices Manjari Nehru Kaul, Harsimran Singh Sethi, Arun Monga, Manoj Bajaj, Lalit Batra, Arun Kumar Tyagi and Harnaresh Singh Gill.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.